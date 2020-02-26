University of Lynchburg students get creative for Black History Month

LYNCHBURG, Va. – University of Lynchburg students are getting creative with their storytelling for Black History Month.

On Wednesday, students and faculty will stand in as live wax figures, depicting people who made a difference in black history.

People can expect to see civil rights leaders like Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. depicted as live wax figures. The exhibit will also feature those who made a difference in the dance industry and hair companies.

Organizers say it's the first of its kind on campus.

"I thought it was just a phenomenal way, a creative way, to tell the stories differently. To kind of see it from a different perspective of how black history is important to actual history, American history, world history,” said student employment coordinator Desmond Mosby.

The event is free and open to the public. It starts at 6:30 p.m. in the Memorial Ballroom.