Town of Blacksburg officials start Toms Creek Basin planning

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Toms Creek Basin in Blacksburg will be undergoing a transformation, and city leaders want to hear from you about it.

Officials met to go over initial development plans for the mostly undeveloped site.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

They tell us while Monday’s meeting was just one of the first steps in this project, it’s important to set a plan of action to keep the process organized and cohesive.

“We know over time it’s going to get developed but we want to do it in a way that makes sense for our community,” said Matt Hanratty, deputy town manager. “So, this will help shape that and preserve a lot of those features that we love about the basin, but also balance that out with some of our other needs as a community.”

Leaders said they plan on having informational meetings for residents over the summer and already have an online forum for people.

You can find the forum here.