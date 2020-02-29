Roanoke locals, businesses, airport feeling impact of coronavirus

Concerns over coronavirus are spreading across the country and in Southwest Virginia. While tests for two possible cases of coronavirus in Virginia came back negative, people, businesses and airports are preparing just in case.

“There’s nothing you can do to stop it," said Jennifer Weinsheiner, a mom who lives in Covington.

One medical supply store in Roanoke was forced to put out a sign that reads “We don’t carry masks... sorry.” Employees told 10 News they have turned away dozens of customers looking for protection from coronavirus.

However, not everyone is afraid.

“I’m a little more worried about getting the flu than I am the coronavirus,” said Neri Whichard, who lives in Hollins.

“My best friend, she lives in Pennsylvania. She made sure she got a mask because she just had a newborn. So she has a mask and all her kids have masks, but I believe if it’s going to happen, it’s going to happen,” Weinsheiner said.

The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport has not been affected by coronavirus. An airport representative, Brad Boettcher, said it most likely won’t be impacted since it’s not international. Still, they are taking precautions by increasing cleaning, monitoring hand sanitizing and soap dispensers to make sure they are full, and installing respiratory hygiene stations with tissues available and garbage cans nearby.

“What we’ve done is increase the frequency of cleaning of our bathrooms because that’s one of the major transmission points. The disinfectants that we typically use are effective against viruses such as coronavirus. So, we’re comfortable with that,” said Boettcher, the airport’s director of marketing and air service development.

The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Virginia warned about online scams selling fake cures or health remedies and fake websites selling masks.

“You do not want to provide your payment information; you’re not going to get anything,” said Julie Wheeler, the president of the BBB Serving Western Virginia. "And you’ve just compromised your financial information.”

The Virginia Department of Health said that people who are not sick don’t need to wear masks.

While the spread of the virus may be concerning, Dr. Laura Kornegay, the acting director for Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts said that health officials are monitoring the situation.

“You want to be prepared for the worst and, you know, hope for the best-case scenario,” Kornegay said. “We’ve been working with a lot of our community partners and making sure that they have plans in place should we have a burden of coronavirus disease within our community.”

The Virginia Department of Health launched a new call center for anyone with concerns or questions about coronavirus. To reach the hotline, call: 877-ASK-VDH3 (877-275-8343).