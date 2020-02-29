Senator Tim Kaine on Trump administration’s coronavirus plans, response

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Virginia Senator Tim Kaine (D) addressed the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus during a visit to Lynchburg on Friday.

He said the president needs to be straightforward.

“I think the administration needs to be candid. Not make people overly frightened, but just needs to be candid. And when somebody tells you something that you know is not true that actually adds to fear,” Kaine said.

Kaine said the worst thing the administration can do is pretend there’s not a problem.