70-year-old man dies in fatal Rockbridge County crash

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A 70-year-old man died in a fatal crash in Rockbridge County after authorities say he rear-ended a tractor-trailer.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash happened around 2 p.m. Sunday on I-81 North at mile marker 196 when a 2006 Jeep Wrangler rear-ended a 2008 Freightliner.

Authorities say the Jeep was driven by Edgar Almony of Jarrettsville, Md., who was reportedly not wearing his seatbelt. Almony was taken to Stonewall Jackson Hospital, where he later died. A passenger in the Jeep was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Freightliner was not hurt, according to police.

According to authorities, the crash remains under investigation.