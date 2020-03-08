Franklin County militia muster calls on the community to register to vote
Franklin Co. – The Franklin County militia muster encouraged community members to speak out for gun rights.
The group held a muster meeting today. The overall message was to get others to register and vote.
Organizers said people need to become bolder when it comes to taking action.
The muster is planning more events including a meeting with the Roanoke County muster at the Berglund Center on March 21st.
