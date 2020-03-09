House deemed ‘total loss’ after fire in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Several crews responded to a house fire in Botetourt County on Monday evening just after 6 p.m.

Crews arrived at a house located in the 400 block of Lapsly Run in Eagle Rock to find heavy fire, according to a Botetourt County deputy fire chief.

All occupants were able to get out of the house safely. Authorities say a pet is missing and a search is underway.

The house is determined to be a total loss. Firefighters were able to save a detached garage and another house in close proximity.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Crews stayed on scene for several hours Monday night to monitor final hot spots, even after the fire was out.