Local nursing homes making coronavirus preparations

LYNCHBURG, Va. – It’s still flu season and around this time it’s common to see hand sanitizers and wash your hands signs at Runk and Pratt Senior Living Communities.

Now, with the spread of coronavirus impacting the elderly, officials are working to stay ahead of the virus.

“We wanted to be proactive with this because of what happened to Seattle, Washington, before any cases are known in our area,” said Runk and Pratt Senior Living Communities cofounder Vickie Runk.

Runk said they have five senior living communities in the Lynchburg area

On Monday, the medical staff met with senior residents and families to educate them about the virus and set new rules.

Medical staff are meeting with senior residents and families to educate them about the virus and set new rules. (WSLS)

“They’re appreciative of us having these informal forums with the residents because they’re afraid. The national news has this gloom and doomed for anybody over the age of 70,” Runk said.

People visiting Runk and Pratt facilities will now find warning signs at the door asking them not to visit if they’ve been sick in the last 30 days, sanitize their hands before and after a visit, and they’re only allowed to see one resident.

“We’re gearing up for shutting down for some of our outings in large groups where we’ll be in more crowds,” Runk said.

Affinity Living Group based in North Carolina owns and operates the Elms of Lynchburg, a retirement and living community in the Hill City.

People visiting there will see warning signs too with suggestions to bump elbows instead of shaking hands.

“We’ve given travel advisories not only to our staff, but to any visitors,” Dr. Kevin O’Neil, chief medical officer, said.

Later this week, Runk and Pratt residents will start learning how to shop and order for groceries and medicine online and have it delivered.

"We as care givers and the family members want to reassure the senior population, we're here for you," Runk said.

Runk also tells 10 News they will reconvene next week after checking in with the health CDC to see what new policies they can add.