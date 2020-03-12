Round Town: St. Patrick’s Day

ROANOKE, Va. – Head to downtown Roanoke for the St. Patrick's Day Parade and Shamrock Festival. At the festival, enjoy music, vendors and more runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The parade begins at 11 a.m.

Highland County Maple Festival gets underway this weekend. Enjoy great food, vendors, entertainment and more. Events take place throughout the county this weekend and next.

The Christiansburg Rec Center is home to the NRV Home Expo. Get ideas for sprucing up the inside and outside of your home. It’s Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Tickets are $5.