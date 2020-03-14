How schools are responding to coronavirus

10 News will update this list with more districts’ responses when they’re available. Many districts did not immediately return a request for comment on Friday, March 13.

Alleghany:

The district is prepared for virtual instruction. Some schools will have access to Chromebooks. Others will have learning packets for students.

Botetourt:

All staff will still report to their designated locations on Monday, March 16. The district will send out more information, which can be found on the What’s New Today section of the COVID-19 website for latest updates.

Floyd:

A robocall sent to the community on March 13 said the district will provide more information in the coming days. Updates can be found on its website.

Henry:

“During this extended absence, students are encouraged to read each day and to practice review of material learned during the school year by completing the activities teachers have been sending home this week. Families are encouraged to continue to practice healthy habits such as hand washing and social distancing. More information will follow through the course of the weekend.”

Highland:

All events at the school will be postponed until school reopens.

Lynchburg:

The district posted on its website that it will continue to hold a staff work day on Monday, March 16 for all employees except bus drivers, bus aides, cafeteria workers and cafeteria cashiers. All employees except those listed should report to their buildings at their regularly scheduled time.

Martinsville:

Monday, March 16 will be a workday for teachers.

Nelson:

“We will provide updates during the closure and provide as much notice as possible regarding the date in which students can return to school. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we maneuver through this difficult situation.”

Patrick:

“Other announcements will be made as we continue to receive guidance from federal, state, and local officials. Announcements to staff and work schedules will be communicated at a later time. Thank you for attention to this matter and your continued patience.”

Pulaski:

“Parents needing to pick up their child’s medications can do so at the school between 8 a.m. and noon on March 16. School nurses will be on hand to assist.”

“Student learning packets can be picked up at each school’s office during business hours between 1 p.m. on Monday, March 16 and 12 p.m. on Friday, March 20. Please contact your child’s school if you will not be able to pick up these packets and alternate arrangements will be made.”

“Pulaski County Public Schools will provide meals for anyone 18 years of age or younger on Mondays, Wednesday, and Fridays during the school closure. Meal deliveries will begin on Wednesday, March 18. Information for families to sign up for these meals will be made available on Monday, March 16.”

“Please call your child’s school or the superintendent’s office at 540-994-2519 if you have questions about the issues outlined in this notice.”

Roanoke County:

A school spokesperson told 10 News on Friday, March 13 that online/distance classes will start Monday.

A post on the district’s website said the following:

“Our teachers are reaching out to parents and students to maintain the continuity of education during this closure. For the latest information about our response to this pandemic, please go to our coronavirus page.”

“As we have more information, we will keep this page updated. We ask that parents remain calm and patient as we work together throughout this situation.”

Roanoke city:

A school board member said parents will get a robocall sometime midday Monday with the plan.

Rockbridge:

All after school activities will be cancelled.

“All School Based and Central Office staff should report to work as normal on Monday, March 16. We will continue to monitor the situation and make everyone aware as this evolves.”

Salem:

A school spokesperson told 10 News on Friday, March 13 that a plan is in place but it is subject to change.

“Students in grades 3-12 already have Chromebooks as part of their normal learning. They will use those for online learning and they’re getting other materials in the 1st and 2nd grade.”

Salem will be doing online learning. Staff meetings have already been had at all schools. Staff was briefed earlier this week about how this would work if it came about, and are prepared to do online learning."

“The few people that don’t have internet access will be accommodated. Meal deliveries will made to bus stops for families to pick up that need it.”