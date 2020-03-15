Blood donors needed: Junior League of Roanoke Valley event is coming up

ROANOKE, Va. – Someone needs blood every 2 seconds in the United States and you have a chance to make a difference.

Melanie Mitchell with the Red Cross and Lindsay Phipps with the Junior League of Roanoke Valley talked about the long history of the women’s organization blood drive and how you can give blood.

You’re encouraged to sign up ahead of time by searching the date here and picking a time to donate: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive

Event details: JLRV Blood Drive is Saturday, March 28 at Greene Memorial Church in Roanoke from 9:00 am - 3:00 pm.

If you are interested in becoming a member of JLRV there will be open house events. Check their website or email the organization for more information: https://www.jlrv.org/

The Junior League is known for its annual Stocked Market in November. The event raises money for the league’s mission that includes developing women and building better communities.