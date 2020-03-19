Volvo plant in Dublin temporarily suspending production to slow spread of coronavirus

DUBLIN, Va. – While there aren’t any cases of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) at the Volvo plant in Dublin, company officials said they are temporarily suspending production as part of the effort to slow the spread of the virus.

The plant will suspend production from Monday, March 27, through the work week. Officials said they will reassess the situation and update the community with any new decisions.

Company officials say during this time, they will look at new ways of working and opportunities for social distancing within the facility.

Read the company’s full statement below: