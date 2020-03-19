Volvo plant in Dublin temporarily suspending production to slow spread of coronavirus
No confirmed cases of COVID-19 at plant
DUBLIN, Va. – While there aren’t any cases of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) at the Volvo plant in Dublin, company officials said they are temporarily suspending production as part of the effort to slow the spread of the virus.
The plant will suspend production from Monday, March 27, through the work week. Officials said they will reassess the situation and update the community with any new decisions.
Company officials say during this time, they will look at new ways of working and opportunities for social distancing within the facility.
Read the company’s full statement below:
“Although we have no reason to believe we have any cases of COVID-19 in the plant, we have decided to temporarily suspend production as part of the effort to slow the spread of the virus in our communities. Effective Monday, March 23, we will suspend production through Friday, March 27; moving forward, we will monitor the situation and communicate additional decisions on a weekly basis. During this suspension, we will be exploring new ways of working and possible approaches to production that would allow for increased social distancing in the facility. The health and safety of our employees and communities will be our primary concern as we work to make the most informed decisions we can during this uncertain time.”Volvo Group North America
