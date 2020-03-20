Coronavirus case confirmed in the Rockbridge area

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A person from the Rockbridge area has the coronavirus, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

That area is comprised of Rockbridge County and the cities of Lexington and Buena Vista.

Local officials said they have no other information to provide at this time.

In a joint statement, Rockbridge County Administrator Spencer Suter, Lexington City Manager Jim Halasz and Buena Vista Interim City Manager Jay Scudder said, “We continue to work together as a region to take steps to mitigate the evolving public health threat. We urge everyone to follow guidance from the CDC and the VDH. This is a highly communicable disease, which can be transmitted from seemingly healthy individuals, who don’t even know they are infected. Please take this challenge very seriously. Everyone must remain vigilant in helping to protect ourselves, our families, friends and neighbors.”

10 News is working to learn more about this case.