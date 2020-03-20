What’s News Today: COVID-19 update, road closure

ROANOKE, Va. – The Botetourt County General Fund Budget Subcommittee will hold an emergency meeting this morning. It will continue reviewing the fiscal year 2021 budget. The meeting starts at 9 a.m. at the Greenfield Education and Training Center. The county says social distancing provisions will be in place.

The Virginia Board of Education will hold a conference call this afternoon. It will receive a briefing on COVID-19. The board will not conduct any votes or accept public comments.

Part of Memorial Avenue in Lynchburg will be closed today and tomorrow. The closure will be in place from Oakridge Blvd. and Fort Ave. from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews will remove a tree near the intersection. A detour will be in place.