Sending letters, cards to seniors who can’t have visitors

ROANOKE, Va. – Cheering up seniors who can’t see visitors right now. Rehab facilities, nursing homes and long term care facilities are restricting who can come in and out to prevent the spread of Coronavirus and now they’re asking people to write letters.

Commonwealth Care of Roanoke (CCR) wants each of their residents to receive at least one letter or card.

Some suggestions on how you can help:

Send a card with positivity or encouragement--- like “Just wanted to say hello and tell you I’m thinking of you”

Get your children involved by drawing a picture

Include a blank age-appropriate puzzle page or a positive story

If you’d like to participate, send your mail to one of the following local CCR centers:

• Radford Health & Rehab Center 700 Randolph Street Radford, VA 24141

• The Woodlands Health & Rehab Center 1000 Fairview Ave Clifton Forge, VA 24422