Investigation underway after woman’s body found in southeast Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police said a woman’s body was found in a wooded area of southeast Roanoke around 7:30 a.m. on Friday.

It’s being investigated as a “suspicious death.” Police were on the scene Friday in the 1000 block of 4th Street SE.

Police haven’t released her identity or cause of death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500 or text 274637, beginning the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 News for updates.