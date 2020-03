LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg authorities are searching for a man who is wanted on several charges.

According to police, Traquan Walker is wanted for robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, breaking and entering, wearing a mask in public and petit larceny.

If you’ve seen Walker, you’re asked to call 434-455-6121 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.