Roanoke closing its greenways amid coronavirus concerns

ROANOKE, Va. – Beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, all of Roanoke’s greenways will be closed.

This includes the Roamoke River Greenway, the Garden City Greenway, the Mill Mountain Greenway, the Lick Run Greenway and the Tinker Creek Greenway.

Mayor Sherman Lea made the announcement on Wednesday during a virtual news conference by the city council.

City Manager Bob Cowell said the decision was made because so many people were utilizing them, not allowing for social distancing.

