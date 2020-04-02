Virginia Tech Carilion students volunteering during COVID-19 outbreak

ROANOKE, Va. – Medical students in the Roanoke Valley are doing their part to help hospital workers and ease the public’s anxiety about the coronavirus.

Students at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine have been volunteering with the Medical Reserve Corp by working call centers to answer questions about COVID-19, approved activities, and the governor’s stay-at-home order.

The students have also been reaching out to businesses and the community to gather donations of personal protective equipment from salons or construction companies to give to area hospitals.

Two students said this is the best way they know how to help.

“It was kind of a tough pill being benched when all of this need in our area is coming to surface.”said Dakota Buhrman, a third year medical student.

“I knew I wanted to get involved because it just seemed like a time that was opportune for the medical students to be able to provide experienced help in ways that might not be traditionally in the hospital,” said Meeta Prakash, another third year medical student.

To contact the Virginia Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline, call: 1-855-949-8378.

You can also find other ways to help or donate supplies by emailing: swva.covidresponse@gmail.com.