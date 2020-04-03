LewisGale cutting hours, giving some employees 70% pay in response to the coronavirus

SALEM, Va. – LewisGale is making a major change as its ecosystem is drastically changing due to the coronavirus.

Because of restrictions related to the coronavirus, hospitals across the country are seeing a decrease in surgeries and outpatient volume.

In response to that, HCA Healthcare, LewisGale’s parent company, has announced a new pandemic pay continuation policy.

LewisGale will attempt to redeploy staff with reduced hours who work in clinical positions or support areas so they can keep working.

For those who cannot be redeployed, they will receive 70% of their base salary for up to seven weeks until HCA better understands the long-term implications of this pandemic on the organization, according to a news release sent Friday afternoon.

“This pandemic is unique, and our colleagues’ concerns are real,” said Lance Jones, LewisGale market president. “We sincerely appreciate all our colleagues are doing and want them to know that we will care like family, and stand with them. If we are to emerge stronger, more resilient and more capable to meet our region’s healthcare challenges, we recognize that this cannot happen without supporting all of our colleagues in theses trying times.”

HCA Healthcare CEO Sam Hazen will donate 100% of his paycheck for eight weeks to the HCA Hope Fund, which helps those in the company with financial needs.

This will effect all LewisGale Regional Heath System facilities, which include: LewisGale Hospital Alleghany, LewisGale Hospital Montgomery, LewisGale Hospital Pulaski and LewisGale Medical Center.