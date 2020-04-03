Walmart to start limiting customers inside stores on Saturday

RAONOKE, Va. – Starting Saturday, Walmart will begin limiting how many people can be inside its stores.

Stores will now allow no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet at a given time, roughly 20 percent of a store’s capacity.

The Clearbook Walmart, in Roanoke County, which is listed at 187,130 sq. ft. would be allowed to have about 935 customers inside at at time.

To manage this restriction, the associates at a store will mark a queue at a single-entry door (in most cases the grocery entrance) and direct arriving customers there, where they will be admitted one-by-one and counted. Associates and signage will remind customers of the importance of social distancing while they’re waiting to enter a store – especially before it opens in the morning.

Once a store reaches its capacity, customers will be admitted inside on a “1-out-1-in” basis.

Once inside a many stores, patrons will be limited to one-way movement to help customers avoid coming into close contact with each other.