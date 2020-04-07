Carilion closing NICU to all visitors, including parents, amid coronavirus concerns

ROANOKE, Va. – Carilion Clinic just announced that beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday, no one will be permitted to visit Carilion Children’s NICU.

These limits include the parents of any child being treated.

Dr. Kimberly Dunsmore, the chair of Carilion Children’s Hospital, said the purpose of the decision is to protect these vulnerable patients from any exposure to the coronavirus.

“This was a very difficult decision for us to make. We know how important it is for families to bond with their newborn infants,” said Dunsmore.

The hospital has set up livestream video so parents can still see their child and interact with the treatment teams.

At this time, there is no timeline to reopen the NICU.

Carilion Children’s NICU is working with mothers to continue to provide breast milk for their babies through a coordinated drop off program.

Even with this change being made, Carilion’s labor and delivery policy is not changing. Labor and delivery patients are allowed one visitor during their stay, including during the birth.