WATCH LIVE: Centra giving a April 7 coronavirus update
Centra officials scheduled to speak at 11 a.m.
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Centra officials are scheduled to speak on Tuesday morning.
This comes after Centra implemented its caregiver mask policy on Friday.
- All Centra caregivers, who have direct contact with patients will receive a surgical face mask regardless of location
- All patients coming into our facilities that have symptoms suggestive of possible COVID-19, including cough, will be given a surgical mask
- All other patients/visitors will receive a cotton face mask
- All caregivers who are still reporting to a Centra facility for work, even if not patient facing are encouraged to wear a cloth face covering which can consist of homemade cotton masks, handkerchiefs, bandanas or scarfs
