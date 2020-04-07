73ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

73ºF

Local News

WATCH LIVE: Centra giving a April 7 coronavirus update

Centra officials scheduled to speak at 11 a.m.

Colter Anstaett, Reporter

Tags: Coronavirus, Centra, Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Centra officials are scheduled to speak on Tuesday morning.

This comes after Centra implemented its caregiver mask policy on Friday.

  • All Centra caregivers, who have direct contact with patients will receive a surgical face mask regardless of location
  • All patients coming into our facilities that have symptoms suggestive of possible COVID-19, including cough, will be given a surgical mask
  • All other patients/visitors will receive a cotton face mask
  • All caregivers who are still reporting to a Centra facility for work, even if not patient facing are encouraged to wear a cloth face covering which can consist of homemade cotton masks, handkerchiefs, bandanas or scarfs

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: