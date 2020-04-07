WATCH LIVE: Centra giving a April 7 coronavirus update

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Centra officials are scheduled to speak on Tuesday morning.

This comes after Centra implemented its caregiver mask policy on Friday.

All Centra caregivers, who have direct contact with patients will receive a surgical face mask regardless of location

All patients coming into our facilities that have symptoms suggestive of possible COVID-19, including cough, will be given a surgical mask

All other patients/visitors will receive a cotton face mask