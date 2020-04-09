Several residents at Southside long-term care facility test positive for COVID-19

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, Va. – Several people have tested positive for COVID-19 at a long-term care facility in Mecklenburg County, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced Wednesday.

The residents at Sentara Meadowview Terrace who tested positive are being temporarily relocated to an isolation unit at Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital.

According to Sentara, moving residents to the isolation unit “removes the potential for additional exposure at Sentara Meadowview Terrace and ensures our medical team can respond quickly should any of those residents need additional medical care.”

Both the VDH and Sentara did not release the specific number of people who have tested positive so far.

VDH’s Southside Health District is working with the facility to investigate potential sources of exposure.

Sentara officials say all residents and staff at Meadiowview Terrace are being tested for COVID-19, and they expect the results back by Thursday morning.

Sentara is asking family members to stop visiting Sentara Meadowview Terrace or Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital and stay in touch with family via phone or video chat.

Residents who were in the hospital’s isolation unit will return to Meadowview Terrace once there is no risk of exposure, according to Sentara.