$1,000 reward offered after more than 50 overnight property damage reports in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are asking for help after receiving more than 50 reports property damage.

The damage happened in the Green Pond, Climax, Piney, Old Mine, and Anderson Mill roads area of Pittsylvania County sometime Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Callers reported residential mailboxes and 911 reflective signs were either damaged or stolen.

Places of worship, as well as a fire station, also reported damage.

Pittsylvania County Crime Stoppers is currently offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for these acts of vandalism.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have a home security camera system and lives in the affected area to review that footage.

If you identify any suspicious vehicles or persons in or around the reporting areas we ask you to call our office.

We are also asking for individuals who may have seen someone posting or bragging on social media about being involved in these vandalisms to report that to our office as well, you too could be eligible to receive the reward for your information.

You can simply email the link of the posting to sar@pittgov.org

“To those who are responsible for these senseless, and childish acts of violence, we too are fully committed to prosecuting each of these complaints to the fullest extent of the law,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release.

Call the Pittsylvania County Crime stoppers now at 1-800-791-0044 or email sar@pittgov.org.

You do not have to provide your name to receive a reward.