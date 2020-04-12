Gov. Northam exploring legalizing marijuana in Virginia, signs criminal justice legislation

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam signed multiple bills aimed at criminal justice reform in Virginia.

“Every Virginian deserves access to a fair and equitable criminal justice system,” said Northam in a press release. “These bills combat mass incarceration, increase support for returning citizens, and ensure that those who have paid their debt to society have a meaningful second chance. I thank the General Assembly for working with us to build a more just and inclusive Commonwealth.”

Northam signed the following bills:

The governor also proposed two amendments