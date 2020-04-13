Angels of Assisi sends record number of animals into foster care

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia’s stay at home order has benefited Angels of Assisi in an unforeseen way.

The animal shelter has sent a record number of animals into foster care.

From the beginning of March until now, Angels has placed 143 animals.

In comparison, last year’s number during this same six-week period was 92.

Lisa O’Neill, Angels of Assisi’s executive director, said this has made a huge impact on the adoption center by lightening the load for staff and allowed them to take in more animals from other shelters who need help.

“I think it’s because people are home and I think it’s because people have big hearts,” O’Neill said, “They want to help do something, so if they can help take home a dog that’s been in the shelter for a while and help socialize them, if they can help with the litter of kittens, it’s a perfect time to do that for families that are home right now.”

O’Neill said their adoption center has also remained been very busy. Adoptions and fosters are done by appointment-only, where people can meet pets in a designated area outside.