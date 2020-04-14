Montgomery County sees spike in COVID-19 cases

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – A spike in COVID-19 cases in the New River Valley has led to questions from those who live there.

There were 12 cases as of April 6 before the number surged to 44 five days later. As of Monday, there were 48 cases.

Montgomery County had 33 of those after the announcement Monday of one new case.

One grouping of cases is among the county’s social services workers. As of Monday, there are 9 confirmed cases. The news comes after it was announced earlier this month that one worker tested positive.

All 68 staff members have been under quarantine and are working from home. Those conditions have been extended to April 27, according to a county spokesperson.

There have been other rumors and reports about the cases. People have reached out to 10 news saying they believe two specific nursing homes are dealing with some of them.

10 News asked a Virginia Department of Health spokesperson about those questions.

Dr. Noelle Bissell, the VDH New River Health District health director, said in a statement through another spokesperson, in part:

“Where it originated is irrelevant and we do not release that information.”

New River Health District epidemiologist Jason Deese added the following regarding procedures in nursing homes:

“Even with these controls in place at most workplaces, we can expect occasional clusters of illness in the weeks ahead.”

Gov. Northam announced that long term care centers account for more than half of the outbreaks in Virginia and the commonwealth has launched a new task force to look into these facilities and get them the help they need.

“The task force, in general, will continue to work on higher-level policy issues and strategies to ensure that we can sustain that kind of response in the future," said Laurie Forlano, Deputy Commissioner for Public Health in Virginia

Some of its efforts have been aimed at the Henrico facility that has alone had 45 deaths and dozens more positive tests.

“Staffing continues to be an issue in these outbreaks, and that was true here as well. We were able to mobilize some nursing staff to help supplement the staffing at that facility," Forlano said.

10 News reached out to the two specific local nursing centers for comment but did not hear back on Monday.