Blacksburg nursing center confirms worker has COVID-19, says risk of spread is ‘low’

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A Blacksburg nursing center says it’s doing all it can to make sure the coronavirus doesn’t spread in its facility after it learned a custodial staff member tested positive.

A spokesperson for Heritage Hall in Blacksburg said the risk of it spreading has been determined to be low.

Even so, staff members at the long-term care center are upping their cleaning standards and temperature checks, far beyond requirements, according to the spokesperson.

On April 5, the worker was screened before and after coming into work and wore protective equipment. He or she was not showing any symptoms that day.

The worker tested positive a few days later and on April 10 found out the result was positive.

The spokesperson said that no current resident or staff member is showing symptoms right now and credits the staff members for handling this so well.

“Everyone is incredibly concerned about the risk of spread. We are feeling very confident in the fact that we have implemented a number of aggressive strategies early on. Our staff has been phenomenal,” said Jennifer Eddy, who is with the Eddy Alexander marketing agency in Roanoke.

She says the worker is recovering.