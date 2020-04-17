Danville man charged with DUI in connection with fatal crash

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. – A Danville man is facing several charges, including DUI manslaughter, after a fatal crash in Charlotte County on April 4, according to the Virginia State Police.

Tommy Williams, 38, of Danville, was arrested on Thursday and is facing one count of DUI manslaughter, two counts of DUI maiming and one felony count of driving with a revoked license due to a prior DUI.

The single-vehicle crash happened on April 4 just after 1 a.m. on Route 360, less than a mile west of Route 710, according to Virginia State Police.

State police say Williams was driving a 2006 Toyota Camry west on Route 360 “at a high rate of speed” when he ran off the left side of the road. Williams over-corrected, causing the car to run off the right side of the road, hit an embankment and flip, according to Virginia State Police.

Williams had minor injuries and was treated and released from Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital.

State police say there were three passengers in the Camry. Sean Blake Jackson Thompson, 25, of South Hill, Va., died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, according to Virginia State Police.

Two female passengers were flown to VCU Medical Center in Richmond for treatment of serious injuries. One was treated and released; the other is still being treated at VCU Medical Center, according to Virginia State Police.

Williams is being held without bond at the Charlotte County Jail.

This crash is still under investigation.