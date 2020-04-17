Once Upon a Child offering ‘spring essential’ clothing boxes for pickup, delivery

ROANOKE, Va. – The demand for kids’ clothes is high right now, as young ones continue to outgrow their clothes, without an open store in sight.

Once Upon a Child understands the demand and came up with their “Spring Essential Box.” Staff members pick out several items to package together for pick-up or delivery.

“We get feedback all the time about how much they appreciate what they have and the boxes that they got,” said Andrea Strom, store manager. “They’ll send me pictures; ‘We loved everything in our box,’ and it definitely, it will, it will bring tears to my eyes.”

To place an order, all you need to do is message Once Upon a Child on Facebook. They’ll email you an invoice and once you pay, you can specify what you’d like in your package. The number of items will vary depending on their value. Becci Sisson tried out this new service and was pleasantly surprised by her eight-year-old daughter’s reaction.

“She went to her room and did a full-on fashion show,” Sisson said. “...was such a ham about it and said, ‘This is the best day of my life.’ It really made her feel like she was experiencing something that was special just for her.”

Boxes are $45 if you plan to pick one up and $50 if you’d like it to be delivered.