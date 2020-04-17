64ºF

Radford man arrested for abduction, other charges after alleged domestic incident

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Byrd was arrested for strangulation, abduction and assault and battery (Radford Police Department)

RADFORD, Va. – A Radford man has been arrested after police say they were called about an unresponsive person early Friday morning.

Authorities say officers responded to the 100 block of Ninth Street around 2:12 a.m. and a victim was taken to the New River Valley Medical Center.

After investigating, authorities found that there was a domestic incident involving a weapon. Andrew Byrd, 33, was arrested around 8:25 a.m. without incident.

Authorities say Byrd has been charged with abduction, strangulation as well as assault and battery of a household member.

Byrd is at the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.

