Radford man arrested for abduction, other charges after alleged domestic incident

RADFORD, Va. – A Radford man has been arrested after police say they were called about an unresponsive person early Friday morning.

Authorities say officers responded to the 100 block of Ninth Street around 2:12 a.m. and a victim was taken to the New River Valley Medical Center.

After investigating, authorities found that there was a domestic incident involving a weapon. Andrew Byrd, 33, was arrested around 8:25 a.m. without incident.

Authorities say Byrd has been charged with abduction, strangulation as well as assault and battery of a household member.

Byrd is at the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.