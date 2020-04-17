Virginia banking leader expects federal small business loan program to be reloaded

ROANOKE, Va. – Those on the front lines of the financial crisis say it's likely more money will be reloaded to the small business loan program.

Thursday, the program hit a $350 billion cap, essentially running out of money.

Jeff Haley, the chairman of the Virginia Bankers Association, told 10 News he believes more will be added to help the nation’s small businesses.

Meanwhile, he says people looking for their stimulus checks are weighing down banking websites.

“My advice is use the treasury website to find out if your payment has been processed and just be patient, maybe very early in the morning or late at night. Our volume is very heavy,” said Haley.

Haley says the bank he manages saw a 75% increase in website traffic Wednesday alone.