Inmate death at Western Virginia Regional Jail under investigation

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – An inmate death at the Western Virginia Regional Jail is under investigation, according to jail officials.

Authorities say Joseph Osbourne was found unresponsive in his cell Sunday morning.

The jail’s medical staff performed CPR and other life-saving measures until Roanoke County Fire-EMS responded and took over, according to a release from the jail. Osbourn was pronounced dead at 7:25 a.m.

Police say the Roanoke County Police Department has started an investigation and the Roanoke medical examiner’s office will perform an autopsy.

According to the jail’s statement, there is no reason to believe Osbourne’s death was related to coronavirus and jail officers interacted with Osbourne before he died.

Osbourne was committed to Western Virginia Regional Jail on March 8, 2020 and was awaiting trial for a fraud charge in Salem as well as a probation violation and a narcotics charge in Danville and an additional narcotics charge in Martinsville.