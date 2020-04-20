LewisGale Hospital Alleghany temporarily suspending ICU services

ALLEGHANY COUTNY, Va. – LewisGale Hospital Alleghany is temporarily suspending its ICU services amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

In an email that LewisGale shared with its community partners in the Alleghany Highlands on Friday, hospital leaders cite “consolidation and conservation of resources” as a strategy they’re using to combat the health care crisis.

The change started Monday at 7 a.m. After that time, patients needing ICU care will be transferred to LewisGale Medical Center in Salem while others will be discharged if it makes sense within their individualized care plan.

The move allows LewisGale to shift employees and personal protective equipment (PPE) to other facilities, according to the letter.

Hospital leaders said that patients who tested positive for COVID-19 or are on a ventilator awaiting test results will be moved to LewisGale Medical Center in Salem to “centralize the care” for these patients, including allocation PPE and managing the use of equipment like ventilators.

All other services at LewisGale Hospital Alleghany will stay open. Hospital leaders did not say when the ICU will reopen.