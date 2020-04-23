God’s Pit Crew helping tornado victims in Texas, Mississippi

DANVILLE, Va. – God’s Pit Crew is sending relief supplies to tornado victims.

A semi-truck full of supplies left the organization’s warehouse in Danville on Thursday en route to Onalaska, Texas, according to the non-profit.

A second truck is expected to head to Columbia, Mississippi next week.

Earlier this month, relief supplies were sent to Tennessee and Mississippi after tornadoes there.

According to the news release, in the last three weeks God’s Pit Crew has delivered nearly 30 semi-trucks of relief supplies in nine states in response to tornadoes and the coronavirus.