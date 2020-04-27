More than 100 experts sign letter calling Gov. Northam to take ‘aggressive action against COVID-19’
‘Maintain the stay at home order until we have near zero new daily cases in Virginia.’
ROANOKE, Va. – Scientists, healthcare professionals, policy experts, business owners, and concerned citizens are calling upon Gov. Ralph Northam to be far stricter to eliminate the coronavirus in Virginia.
The group, organized by EndCoronvairus.org, is asking for the governor to take seven “low-cost, high-impact actions to zero out COVID-19 in Virginia”:
- Empower local governments
- Maximize social distancing
- Require mask usage
- Deploy approaches that have worked elsewhere to scale up testing
- Leverage volunteers to cheaply scale up contact tracing
- Convert unused college dormitories into voluntary isolation facilities
- Implement “safe travel” rules to prevent importation of new cases
More than 200 people have signed the letter, explaining those seven points in greater detail.
Among the signers of the letter are faculty members at Virginia Tech and the University of Virginia.
Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.