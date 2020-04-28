Love firefighters? Roanoke’s are now offering birthday shoutouts

ROANOKE, Va. – If the coronavirus is preventing you from having a traditional birthday celebration, some local firefighters want to make sure your special day is still memorable.

The Roanoke Fire Department is now offering birthday shoutouts.

It’s simple! Simply fill out this online form and the fire department will put together a video of firefighters wishing you happy birthday and e-mail it to you.

Kristen Perdue, the department’s community risk reduction specialist, said this will continue until the public is able to come into the station again.

“As a way to shed a little cheer during this time, we want to be able to wish you a happy birthday so it can be a little more special. It gives us an opportunity, also, to still be within the community," said Perdue.

Requests should be made at least two to three days in advance to give the department time to make the video.