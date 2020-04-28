Woman donates her entire $1,200 stimulus check to Lynchburg food pantry

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Volunteers with Park View Community Mission’s food pantry in Lynchburg are filling boxes with food and filling a critical role.

“We’re more than an essential service. I like to say we’re a lifeline service to people who need the food,” explained spokesman Earl Larkins.

Since people have been out of work because of the pandemic about 140 more families have come in need of a box full of food.

To help keep their bellies full, a new project called ‘Give Ten, Feed Four’ was born after a group of people donated parts of their government stimulus checks to the mission.

A Lynchburg woman donates stimulus checks to food pantry (WSLS)

“Just 10% of one person’s stimulus check will actually provide enough groceries to feed a family of four for six months,” said Larkins.

Shannon Brennan is one of those generous people.

"I wanted my money to go as far as possible,” Brennan said.

Brennan said she luckily didn’t have a need for the $1,200 stimulus check and gave it all up.

“Park View takes care of a lot of people in this community, including some former students of mine,” Brennan said.

Brennan teaches the Getting Ahead classes for the city’s Bridges to Progress initiative, a program designed to help people out of poverty.

She knows her money will not only help the students she's enriched, but also the families she's never met.

“So, I feel like I can spread the wealth the most that way and help the most people that way including my former students,” Brennan said.

Park View Community Mission’s food pantry is open Thursdays and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.