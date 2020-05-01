Church donates 80,000 pounds of food to Feeding Southwest Virginia

SALEM, Va. – Feeding Southwest Virginia received a massive donation of food from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The church donated 80,000 pounds of food to the food bank.

The first half of that donation was delivered to the food bank in Salem on Thursday, including items like spaghetti, green beans and beef stew.

The food bank provides meals to pantries throughout the region. Since the COVID-19 outbreak started, the need has doubled or even tripled at area food pantries, so employees said this donation is a huge help. All that food will provide more than 66,000 meals for people in need.

“We don’t want anyone to have to go without food, so this is a blessing to us because this will allow us to restock the food pantries," said Kitty Tabor, the food resourcing manager at Feeding Southwest Virginia.

This donation will stock local pantries for the next three weeks. There is still a constant need for donations and food drives to keep the shelves full.