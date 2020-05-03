Blue Angels, Thunderbirds flying over U. S. cities, supporting for frontline responders

ROANOKE, Va. – In a show of solidarity, the Navy Blue Angels and the Air Force Thunderbirds will conduct a series of multi-city flyovers.

The U. S. Department of Defense is calling the demonstration America Strong.

America Strong: Blue Angels, Thunderbirds to Conduct Multi-City Flyovers Championing National Unity Behind Frontline Responders



In a show of national solidarity, the Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels...



For the full DoD release, go to: https://t.co/Ol7tMHOvju pic.twitter.com/oPCOxBhPwM — Blue Angels (@BlueAngels) April 24, 2020

America Strong is a collaboration between the Navy and Air Force to recognize healthcare workers, first responders and other essential personnel.

“We’re excited to fly over cities across America as our way of saying thanks to the healthcare workers, first responders and all the people who selflessly run into the breach working to keep America strong,” said Gen. Dave Goldfein, Chief of Staff of the Air Force, and Adm. Michael Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “This is also our way of showing that we are all in this together and that America’s spirit will prevail.”

The two demonstration teams will fly over areas of the country hardest hit by COVID-19 through mid-May.

The teams have already flown over New York and Washington.

The @AFThunderbirds & @BlueAngels honor frontline #COVID19 healthcare and essential workers with a formation flight over Washington D.C. pic.twitter.com/XKVKPtr1tr — Arlington National Cemetery (@ArlingtonNatl) May 2, 2020

For the latest on the schedule of demonstrations, follow the teams on social media @blueangels and @AFThunderbirds.

The Air Force and Navy have partnered with local governments and media outlets to help ensure spectators follow social distancing guidelines.

Both teams are also implementing various measures to maintain personnel and community safety, including air-to-air refueling during transit and no scheduled stops.

While America Strong will showcase Department of Defense support to those on the frontlines, it will also fulfill critical training requirements for both teams.

The teams say the flyovers will not be an additional cost for taxpayers.