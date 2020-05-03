Increase in cases at South Roanoke Nursing Home

ROANOKE, Va. – The South Roanoke Nursing Home sees an increase in COVID-19 cases.

According to a spokesperson, 33 residents and 28 employees have tested positive for the virus.

Many of those who tested positive did not have symptoms or indications of the illness, according to Jennifer Eddy.

Eddy said, “32 of the 33 COVID-19 positive residents in our care were completely asymptomatic. This means that if we didn’t push for testing we never would have known that they had the illness and are very likely contagious.”

Eddy also says, employees are “working extremely hard to continue to provide the best possible care under extremely challenging circumstances and we are all incredibly appreciative of the community’s overwhelming support during this difficult time.”

As we’ve reported, employees are screened before entering and upon leaving shifts.