Roanoke County mother charged with kidnapping her 3 children returned to Virginia

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – After being arrested in South Carolina, the mother whose three kids were at the center of an Amber Alert issued in Roanoke County last month is back in Virginia.

Ruby Allison, who faces three felony kidnapping charges, was booked into the Western Virginia Regional Jail on Wednesday, shortly before 3 p.m.

Before being transferred to the jail, she was booked by the Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, just before 7 p.m.

On April 22, she was arrested in Florence, South Carolina, along Interstate 95 after she allegedly kidnapped her children.

In the car with her were her three children, 6-year-old Cameron Allison, 6-year-old Emma Allison and 21-month-old Colin Allison.

Earlier that day, an Amber Alert was issued for the three Roanoke County children as they were believed to be in extreme danger.

The alleged abduction began, Roanoke County police said, after members of the Department of Social Services attempted to serve Ruby’s husband, John, with a court order the prior day to take the kids away from he and Ruby. Why the court order was issued remains unknown.