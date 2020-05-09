Virginia Tech residence halls renamed

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Two buildings at Virginia Tech now have new names.

New Cadet Hall has been renamed Pearson Hall West and Pearson Hall has been renamed Pearson Hall East.

The names were approved at the university’s board of visitor’s executive committee meeting this week.

The buildings are named after James Pearson II and his wife, Renae Pearson.

Both are Virginia Tech grads and were members of the Corps of Cadets.

“I think it’s a statement by the university, as well as the alumni of the corps and the university of just how much this program means to Virginia Tech," said Corps of Cadets Commandant Maj. Gen. Randal Fullhart.

Maj. Gen. Randal Fullhart (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

