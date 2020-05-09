‘You can’t ask for anything better’: Church organizes drive-in services to benefit local restaurants

SALEM, Va. – Several churches have transitioned to drive-in services due to COVID-19, but Salem’s CommUNITY Church is using this new way of worship to benefit local restaurants.

The church’s congregation drove to Chip and Jo’s Restaurant Saturday morning for a combination service and fundraiser. While Pastor Tom McCracken preached a message of encouragement through car radios, the people listening ordered food from the restuarant.

“You can’t ask for anything better," said Chip and Jo’s owner Chip Shearer. "I don’t know where they’re going to next, but this has made me happy.”

McCracken said he will continue these restaurant services for as long as they are needed.

“We are showing our support financially, we are showing our support physically, and we are showing our support spiritually," McCracken said.