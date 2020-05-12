Christiansburg IHOP closing for good

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A local restaurant still won’t be reopening, even once coronavirus sanctions are lifted.

An IHOP spokesperson told 10 News Monday evening that the IHOP located in Christiansburg on Peppers Ferry Road closed on April 16. They “are not aware of any plans by the Franchisee to reopen this location.”

The IHOP spokesperson did not comment on whether or not the pandemic or resulting economy had anything to do with the closure.