Students who qualify for free or reduced lunch to receive Pandemic-EBT cards

ROANOKE, Va. – Families who qualify for free and reduced lunches are getting some extra cash to help buy groceries.

The statewide Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) food assistance program was announced on Monday to school districts in Virginia.

The program will help families in places like Roanoke City and Botetourt County. Each eligible student can get up to $370.

“This is going to be a great way to help families supplement and ensure that our students are being fed,” said Deborah Nemec, supervisor of instruction at Botetourt County Public Schools.

Families do not need to apply. If they qualify for free and reduced lunches or SNAP benefits, the P-EBT cards will be mailed directly to those families.