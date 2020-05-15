Local business owner switches from healing humans to healing animals amidst coronavirus

ROANOKE, Va. – There's no doubt the coronavirus pandemic has been extremely difficult for businesses, but one local business owner who focuses on helping others has been thinking outside the box and is making the best out of the situation.

Linda Bailey, owner of Total You Health in Roanoke is continuing her mission by changing up who’s she’s helping. She usually focuses on healing patients’ aches and pains with photobiomodulation, also known as red light therapy.

Photobiomodulation is traditionally used on people in chronic pain, but this is also seen to relieve symptoms for depression, anxiety, and other conditions.

Social distancing made it nearly impossible to treat her usual patients. So, she made the tough decision to close her doors to her human clients and take her healing equipment to the barn.

“There are protocols for all kinds of conditions — for horses, humans, dogs cats,” Bailey said.

Bailey said while the pandemic has been tough on her business, it’s also opened new doors she never thought of before, like providing therapy to animals.

“It’s a blessing, really,” Bailey said.

It’s a revenue stream that’s not only kept her afloat during this time but will last even when the pandemic is over.

Bailey said through it all -no matter if it’s humans or clients of the four-legged variety- she’s thankful she can still help others heal.

Total You Health was awarded the 2019 Small Business Award by the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce. It is located at 3959 Electric Road, Suite 230, Roanoke VA 24018. The office currently closed due to COVID-19. The owner, Linda Bailey, is easily reached at 540-314-7080 or linda@totalyouhealth.org.