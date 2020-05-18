Virginia Beach’s beaches will open Friday for Memorial Day Weekend

RICHMOND, Va. – Many of the restrictions on Virginia Beach’s beaches will be lifted on Friday.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced during his Monday update that they will be allowed to open.

Friday’s opening applies only to Virginia Beach and First Landing State Park. Northam encouraged other beaches to follow Virginia Beach’s example when the time comes for them to open.

While beaches will be open to recreational activity, including sunbathing, there are still restrictions in place.

Beach ambassadors will be monitoring the situation.

Prohibited activities include:

Group Sports (volleyball, football, frisbee, etc.)

Speakers

Alcohol

Tents and groupings of umbrellas

Fishing on sand beaches (Jetty to 42nd Street) in the resort area is prohibited

Parking garages and surface lots will be limited to 50% capacity

Northam said that if these guidelines are not followed, he will close the beaches again.