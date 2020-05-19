What’s News Today: COVID testing, greenway opens

ROANOKE, Va. – There's a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the New River Valley today. The site will be set up at Blacksburg High School today from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. You must have an authorization letter from the health department and an appointment.

A ramp closure in Rockbridge County could impact your late night travels. The on-ramp at from Raphine Road to Interstate 81 northbound (exit 205) will be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Crews will be performing soil and rock testing.

The American Heart Association holds a webinar, looking at the impact of COVID-19 on Appalachian and rural communities. The association says people who live in these regions tend to be older and more likely to experience health issues. They hope these conversations will help bridge the gap.

Delegate Sam Rasoul will hold a virtual coffee and conversation event today. He will answer questions about issues. The meeting will be held at 10 a.m. via zoom.

The Roanoke River Greenway and Mill Mountain Access Road will reopen today. They closed on April 3rd as part of the city’s coronavirus response. Wiley Drive will be closed temporarily to allow for additional social distancing. You are encouraged to wear a mask, stay home if you’re sick and not gather in groups of ten or more.

The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke holds a groundbreaking today for a new playground. The 10,000 square foot facility will be ADA compliant. It will be built at the new Melrose Library. The Kiwanis Club identified an area that was lacking in recreational areas. The playground is expected to open in July.